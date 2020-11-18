Revolutionary or ‘queer-baiter’? Either way, Harry’s styling

Gender took centre stage in heated conversations about the singer appearing on the cover of Vogue

For nearly 130 years US fashion bible Vogue has curated women’s trends, with high-society belles, supermodels and A-list celebrities gracing its covers.



However, this past week the publication ruffled a few feathers with a cover featuring pop sensation Harry Styles. It has cemented the young star as the leading face of gender-queer fashion...