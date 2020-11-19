No time for the Dust to settle: ‘His Dark Materials’ returns
The award-winning TV adaptation is back for a magical second season
19 November 2020 - 19:51
New worlds await in Season 2 of epic fantasy series His Dark Materials, coming first to Showmax express from the US every Tuesday.
HBO and BBC One have teamed up to bring to life Philip Pullman’s book trilogy, listed among Time magazine’s 100 Best Young Adult Books of All Time, and the BBC’s 2019 list of the 100 most influential novels. Season 1 was based on Northern Lights; season 2 on The Subtle Knife. ..
