There’s a whole lot to Di for during your binge-watching this weekend
However, the Oscar certainly doesn’t go to the docuseries on Paralympian Pistorius
19 November 2020 - 19:51
The Crown Season 4 — Netflix
Netflix’s visually lush saga of the trials and tribulations of the British royal family gets an injection of dramatic tension with the introduction of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and prime minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). As the turbulent political changes of the 1980s begin to make their indelible mark on British society, they’re matched by the upheavals of the personal lives of royalty increasingly under the glare of tabloid scrutiny...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.