There’s a whole lot to Di for during your binge-watching this weekend

However, the Oscar certainly doesn’t go to the docuseries on Paralympian Pistorius

The Crown Season 4 — Netflix



Netflix’s visually lush saga of the trials and tribulations of the British royal family gets an injection of dramatic tension with the introduction of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and prime minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). As the turbulent political changes of the 1980s begin to make their indelible mark on British society, they’re matched by the upheavals of the personal lives of royalty increasingly under the glare of tabloid scrutiny...