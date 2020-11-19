Lifestyle

There’s a whole lot to Di for during your binge-watching this weekend

However, the Oscar certainly doesn’t go to the docuseries on Paralympian Pistorius

19 November 2020 - 19:51 By Tymon Smith

The Crown Season 4 — Netflix

Netflix’s visually lush saga of the trials and tribulations of the British royal family gets an injection of dramatic tension with the introduction of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and prime minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson). As the turbulent political changes of the 1980s begin to make their indelible mark on British society, they’re matched by the upheavals of the personal lives of royalty increasingly under the glare of tabloid scrutiny...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No time for the Dust to settle: ‘His Dark Materials’ returns Lifestyle
  2. There’s a whole lot to Di for during your binge-watching this weekend Lifestyle
  3. Coveted Bathu sneakers take bold steps to leave a green footprint Lifestyle
  4. Revolutionary or ‘queer-baiter’? Either way, Harry’s styling Lifestyle
  5. A tonic that’s sure to boost SA’s auction and design worlds Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application
Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application

Related articles

  1. ‘This Is Not a Burial’ is a poignant and fitting final tribute to Twala’s ... Lifestyle
  2. REVIEW | Outrageous omission gives 'The Trials of Oscar Pistorius' a bitter ... Lifestyle
  3. Seven fantastic flicks from the EU Film Festival you can watch online for free Lifestyle
X