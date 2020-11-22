Lifestyle

TECH REVIEW | The Asus ExpertBook B9 is a beast, but so is the price

The machine’s big selling point is its light weight, so it’s a winner for your wrists, but a loser for you wallet

22 November 2020 - 17:53 By Nafisa Akabor

Asus ExpertBook B9

Cool factor 5/5..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It’s a whole space-age vibe, but you may never get to experience it Lifestyle
  2. How to fuel your tank for gruelling workouts Lifestyle
  3. TECH REVIEW | The Asus ExpertBook B9 is a beast, but so is the price Lifestyle
  4. No time for the Dust to settle: ‘His Dark Materials’ returns Lifestyle
  5. There’s a whole lot to Di for during your binge-watching this weekend Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021

Related articles

  1. Black Friday 2020: Shoppers want half-price sales, basics & gifts for family South Africa
  2. REVIEW | Logitech G923 Trueforce sim racing wheel GamersLIVE
  3. REVIEW | Xbox Series X GamersLIVE
X