Louis Vuitton’s Artycapucines 2020 is in the bag

The range, launched last year, demonstrates how the brand helps artists bring their ideas to life

Louis Vuitton’s 2020 Artycapucines Collection has just dropped.



The inaugural range, launched last year, saw the brand collaborating with a handful of artists, including SA’s Nicholas Hlobo. They were tasked with reimagining the Capucines bag, first introduced in 2013 and now a modern classic...