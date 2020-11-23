Lifestyle

Louis Vuitton’s Artycapucines 2020 is in the bag

The range, launched last year, demonstrates how the brand helps artists bring their ideas to life

23 November 2020 - 20:26 By Jo Buitendach

Louis Vuitton’s 2020 Artycapucines Collection has just dropped.

The inaugural range, launched last year, saw the brand collaborating with a handful of artists, including SA’s Nicholas Hlobo. They were tasked with reimagining the Capucines bag, first introduced in 2013 and now a modern classic...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Secrets of apartheid’s death flights rise to the surface in new book Lifestyle
  2. Steyn alive: dance to the tune of verdance, wow factors and upliftment Lifestyle
  3. Louis Vuitton’s Artycapucines 2020 is in the bag Lifestyle
  4. It’s a whole space-age vibe, but you may never get to experience it Lifestyle
  5. How to fuel your tank for gruelling workouts Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene

Related articles

  1. Sew cheeky: French designer in trouble again for ‘pinching’ indigenous designs World
  2. Top decor stylist Jeanne Botes on the ingredients that make a great image Home & Gardening
  3. Louis Vuitton's Volt jewellery doesn't distinguish between sex, age or race The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. SHOPPING | Five gent's scents well worth splurging on The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Are gamification and esports giving brands access to new audiences? GamersLIVE
X