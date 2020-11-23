Steyn alive: dance to the tune of verdance, wow factors and upliftment
The land-art pieces in the lush Steyn City are part of a project to uplift Diepsloot artists. May they prosper
23 November 2020 - 20:26
To breathe fresh, clean air, to be surrounded by indigenous flora and fauna, and to appreciate the sophistication of local art and design are luxuries many of us strive for. Imagine having all of this on your doorstep, to enjoy whenever your heart desires.
Steyn City (http://steyncity.co.za/), a curated lifestyle resort in Johannesburg’s new north, has acres of open, lush, green space. Nestling within this urban ecosystem are bold, cleverly located land-art and sculptures that encourage friends and family to step outside and interact with them. All the land-art pieces in the Steyn City parkland are part of a programme to uplift Diepsloot artists...
