How the super-rich are styling in their own private universes
Whether it is aboard a private jet or a luxury yacht, the lucky few are socially distancing in style
24 November 2020 - 20:19
While we are all yearning to get out there again, the Covid-19 pandemic has created some interesting trends when it comes to the world of luxury aviation and yachting. The obvious one, of course, is that many people are enjoying neither, instead sitting in front of yet another Zoom meeting or looking at photos on their phone of their 2019 holiday on board their yacht.
Commercial aircraft have been grounded — some for good — and it’s true that many top executives have discovered that they can operate more efficiently by conducting meetings online rather than flying halfway across the world...
