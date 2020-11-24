Upstairs from Legacy Yard, Back Yard has the views and the vibe

Durban’s new rooftop bar, Back Yard at Umhlanga Arch, is a tropical triumph

It’s long been a Durban complaint that we don’t have enough spots to have a drink and enjoy views of our gorgeous coastline, so the excitement about Back Yard (https://www.umhlangaarch.co.za/back-yard/), the rooftop bar at the newly opened Umhlanga Arch (https://www.umhlangaarch.co.za/) development, is palpable.



Situated upstairs from the innovative Legacy Yard food and retail area of the Arch, Back Yard ticks all the boxes for a sophisticated summer cocktail spot. With a distinctive Tiki bar feel, the space nods to the tropical location with murals of palm trees, fluorescent strip lighting, loads of botanical motifs and bright colours. Instead of fighting the heat, they’ve embraced it and the already heady sense of island escapism distinctive to Durban is cleverly foregrounded here...