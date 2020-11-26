Fyn dining at its best: Cape Town eatery offers a culinary kaleidoscope of flavours

This stylish, award-winning restaurant thoroughly deserves its accolades and surpasses all expectations

The stellar dining experience at Fyn restaurant in Cape Town, near parliament, has been a magnet for local patrons and travellers from around the world since it opened two years ago.



At Fyn chefs Peter Tempelhoff and Ashley Moss have created sensational fusions of Asian dishes, cut with South African influences and ingredients, which linger in the mind long after the palate has cleared...