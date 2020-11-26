Lifestyle

Fyn dining at its best: Cape Town eatery offers a culinary kaleidoscope of flavours

This stylish, award-winning restaurant thoroughly deserves its accolades and surpasses all expectations

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
26 November 2020 - 19:34

The stellar dining experience at Fyn restaurant in Cape Town, near parliament, has been a magnet for local patrons and travellers from around the world since it opened two years ago.

At Fyn chefs Peter Tempelhoff and Ashley Moss have created sensational fusions of Asian dishes, cut with South African influences and ingredients, which linger in the mind long after the palate has cleared...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Fyn dining at its best: Cape Town eatery offers a culinary kaleidoscope of ... Lifestyle
  2. These are the best travel books of 2020 Lifestyle
  3. A comfortable collaboration to keep consumers in the chill zone Lifestyle
  4. Glow with the eco-friendly flow Lifestyle
  5. Upstairs from Legacy Yard, Back Yard has the views and the vibe Lifestyle

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Related articles

  1. Winelands winners: six gorgeous spots to enjoy a gourmet lunch outdoors Food
  2. Cape Town's trendy Shortmarket Club to be rebooted as a posh grill Food
  3. WATCH | Somizi regains confidence in his cooking skills & reveals he’ll open a ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Greenside or Blouberg, where in SA was the Don Pedro invented? Food
  5. Upstairs from Legacy Yard, Back Yard has the views and the vibe Lifestyle
X