These are the best travel books of 2020

From mountains and graveyards to museums, stations and maps, these writers have it covered

Without Ever Reaching the Summit, by Paolo Cognetti, Harvill Secker, 160 pages



A breath of fresh air for mountain-lovers in confinement, this slim, elegant account follows Cognetti’s trek through the remote Dolpo region of northwestern Nepal. It’s a travel journal, a literary homage to Peter Matthiessen’s The Snow Leopard, and a eulogy to the purity of life at high altitude. The sparse, graceful prose (translated from Italian by Stash Luczkiw) reflects the barren landscape and the author’s joy in paring back the distractions of modern life...