Oh, Lord, won’t you buy me a neon Rolls-Royce

Black Badge Neon Nights limited editions are collectables for fans of bright hues

Though John Lennon had his Phantom painted in paisley, the notion of a bright-hued Rolls-Royce hasn’t exactly taken off.



Generations of chauffeur-driven execs have generally preferred to have their luxury British limousines in sober colours such as black and grey, with only the occasional flight of fancy into more playful hues...