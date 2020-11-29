Want to lose weight without lifting weights?

Strength training can burn a lot of calories, but if weight training does your head in there are alternatives

The idea that weights can miraculously add layers of muscle and turn you into the Incredible Hulk just by lifting them is the biggest exercise myth. The best-kept secret is that strength training, of which weightlifting forms a part, is one of the most effective weight-loss tools available.



The theory behind gaining muscle is simple: exercise the muscles with progressive overload, eat the right food and get enough rest. In practice it is much harder and requires dogged commitment and consistency. Rapid gains and unrealistic physiques are likely a combination of excessive eating, abnormal training loads and drugs...