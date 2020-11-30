Lifestyle

A mother, lover, daughter, friend, foe – and the novel she inspired

Booker winner Douglas Stuart on the journey of Shuggie Bain

30 November 2020 - 19:51 By Frederick Studemann

When Douglas Stuart set out to write his story of the love between a son and his mother, he thought he was writing a historical novel that drew on his own “searing, defining experience” of growing up in Glasgow in the 1980s.

The outcome was slightly different from what Stuart initially expected. Set against the backdrop of industrial decline, social decay, sectarianism and merciless poverty, Shuggie Bain, winner of the 2020 Booker Prize for fiction, tells the story of a boy trying to make sense of an adult world in turmoil and an adored mother locked in an ultimately fatal battle with addiction...

