An eatery that’s sure to breeze onto Durban’s must-visit list

Chic and stylish, The Baron at Umhlanga Arch serves up views and vibe, teething problems aside

01 December 2020 - 20:03 By Candice Botha

The only sit-down restaurant at Umhlanga Arch, The Baron (http://umhlangaarch.co.za/the-baron/), is as stylish and upmarket as you would expect from this iconic development, which also boasts the outstanding Legacy Yard and Back Yard Rooftop Bar.

Chic interiors frame spectacular views of the sea and soaring glass doors ensure you can enjoy the vista no matter the weather. Tropical touches and the use of raw wood and rattan nod to the coastal location, and striking décor elements, such as trendy fish-scale tiles and a clever champagne bottle installation, catch the eye. A gorgeous gin bar takes pride of place, spilling onto the street adjacent to Legacy Yard and ensuring patrons enjoy the development’s vibe, while sipping gin cocktails paired with platters and sliders...

