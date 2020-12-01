If this doesn’t float your boat, nothing will

Five-star floating: the Ritz-Carlton’s first luxury yacht collection launches with the Evrima next year

Indulging in five-star accommodation has traditionally meant remaining on land, unless you charter a luxury yacht. Soon, though, there will be another option for those who want to experience the five-star life on the ocean with the launch next year of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection (https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/yachts).



Delayed by the pandemic, 2021 will see it finally launch the first of three super luxurious superyachts. Evrima promises to give its passengers the experience they are used to in its top hotels and resorts, but on the water. The company said it will provide the same service its hotels are renowned for, but with carefully curated itineraries, luxurious design and celebrations of the culture of the yacht’s destinations...