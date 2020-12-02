Lifestyle

How a wiener became a fashion icon

The best in dachshund fashion from your favourite designers

02 December 2020 - 20:29 By Thango Ntwasa

Cute little fur babies have never been strangers to fashion, often being the subjects of much cooing and petting.

Recently, however, an unlikely pup has stolen the show, one that would probably not make the list of most fashionable dogs...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How a wiener became a fashion icon Lifestyle
  2. Reimagining retail by egging on inclusivity and originality Lifestyle
  3. The pricey pitter-patter of little feet Lifestyle
  4. An eatery that’s sure to breeze onto Durban’s must-visit list Lifestyle
  5. If this doesn’t float your boat, nothing will Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry

Related articles

  1. Local creative Chris Soal has turned found-objects into Dior handbags The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 7 suitcase shopping tips that'll help take the lug out of luggage Travel
  3. Seven local brands leading the way in sustainable, ethical fashion design The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 SA Style Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
X