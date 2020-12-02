How a wiener became a fashion icon
The best in dachshund fashion from your favourite designers
02 December 2020 - 20:29
Cute little fur babies have never been strangers to fashion, often being the subjects of much cooing and petting.
Recently, however, an unlikely pup has stolen the show, one that would probably not make the list of most fashionable dogs...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.