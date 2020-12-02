Reimagining retail by egging on inclusivity and originality

A revolutionary store concept which brings smaller retailers into a corporate space has opened in SA

Introducing himself, Paul Simon does the elbow bump and dives straight in: “I wake up at 3am and I’m not sure if what I’m doing is genius or madness.” What he is doing is smiling from ear to ear, so whether it’s brilliant or balmy he’s definitely having fun.



Simon, a serial entrepreneur, has partnered with fellow master retailer Arie Fabian to open a revolutionary shopping concept. Called We Are Egg, (https://www.weareegg.co.za/) it’s a collaborative space that evolved from Simon’s original YDE concept...