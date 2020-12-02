The pricey pitter-patter of little feet
Okapi and Rara Studio’s Baba Skoens are perfect for tiny toes
02 December 2020 - 20:29
You know Okapi (http://okapi.com) for its gorgeous, handcrafted leather bags and accessories, but now the luxury African lifestyle brand makes its first foray into children’s accessories with the launch of its limited-edition “Baba Skoens”, designed in collaboration with Rara Studio. Hand-crafted using sustainably sourced and carefully selected ostrich and blesbok leathers, the shoes are made from materials that are 100% traceable. They’re perfect tiny treasures for stylish little ones aged 0 to 12 months.
• Okapi x Rara Studio Baba Skoen, R2,795-R3,105. ..
