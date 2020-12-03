Lifestyle

A disappointing US version of a Brit series, hillbillies and stoners

That’s what’s coming to your couch this weekend

03 December 2020 - 21:11 By Tymon Smith

Utopia — Amazon Prime Video

Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn adapts the distinctive and unsettling 2013 dystopian British series for the US market. The results are predictably less smart, on-the-nose and, in an unforeseen twist of fate, horribly mistimed. John Cusack stars in the twisty tale of a group of comic-book geeks who discover that the plot of a graphic novel is, in fact, a reality. The problem is the story involves the uncovering of a global government conspiracy in which a deadly virus has been manufactured and deceptively spun to eliminate vast sections of the world’s population. A not very helpful idea in the middle of a global pandemic when political temperatures are running high and conspiracy nutters are running wild, threatening the lives of science-guided policies...

