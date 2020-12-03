Lifestyle

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ makes all the right moves

As the Netflix series shows, what we really want right now is an old-fashioned bedtime story

03 December 2020 - 21:11 By Jo Ellison

“I am both delighted and dazed by the response,” announced Scott Frank, on the news that The Queen’s Gambit had become the most popular scripted limited series in Netflix history.

In the four weeks since landing on the streaming service, the drama has been watched by 62 million subscribers, ranked at No 1 in 63 countries, and come within the top 10 in 92. For all the pomp and ceremony that attended its arrival last month, the real hit of the new schedule has been a gentle adaptation of a 1983 novel by Walter Tevis about an orphaned chess prodigy, Beth Harmon, and her quest to become the world champion...

