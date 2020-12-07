‘Seizure’ lacks voema ... and needs more Zuma
Willie Currie has all the right ingredients, but you need to be a bit of a history buff to enjoy the storyline
07 December 2020 - 20:14
Tuning into a soap opera that’s halfway through its season might leave you feeling a little like I did in tackling the historical satire Seizure.
The names of some characters are familiar, I could grasp the gist of the events, but I always felt on a back foot in figuring out exactly who was who and what shenanigans they were getting up to...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.