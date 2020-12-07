Lifestyle

‘Seizure’ lacks voema ... and needs more Zuma

Willie Currie has all the right ingredients, but you need to be a bit of a history buff to enjoy the storyline

07 December 2020 - 20:14 By Lesley Stones

Tuning into a soap opera that’s halfway through its season might leave you feeling a little like I did in tackling the historical satire Seizure.

The names of some characters are familiar, I could grasp the gist of the events, but I always felt on a back foot in figuring out exactly who was who and what shenanigans they were getting up to...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. This is how we all went ape in 2020 Lifestyle
  2. ‘Seizure’ lacks voema ... and needs more Zuma Lifestyle
  3. Ten years down the line and this bakkie still rocks Lifestyle
  4. How to make every breath you take enhance every move you make Lifestyle
  5. You needn’t balloon when you quit puffing Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...

Related articles

  1. The plots thicken News
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | All hail the ever-green Lucy Maud Montgomery Opinion & Analysis
  3. BOOK BITES | Tana French, Lydia Denworth, Anthony Horowitz News
  4. The kiss of death News
X