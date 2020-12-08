Lifestyle

Murphy’s Law: Top tips to stay trim over the festive season

SA traditionally treats the holidays as an eat-all-you-can buffet, but thinking like an athlete can help you stay in shape

08 December 2020 - 20:22 By Devlin Brown

2020 is not a normal year, we know this. It also means that the December holidays are unlikely to be the same as years gone by.

However, second wave or no second wave, South Africans are known to treat the festive period as an eat-all-you-can buffet. Research has found the festive season is one of the main reasons we gain between 5kg and 10kg a decade: we didn’t shed the extra kilograms gained between Christmas and New Year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. See India like you’ve never seen it before Lifestyle
  2. Murphy’s Law: Top tips to stay trim over the festive season Lifestyle
  3. This is how we all went ape in 2020 Lifestyle
  4. ‘Seizure’ lacks voema ... and needs more Zuma Lifestyle
  5. Ten years down the line and this bakkie still rocks Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. You needn’t balloon when you quit puffing Lifestyle
  2. Want to lose weight without lifting weights? Lifestyle
  3. How to fuel your tank for gruelling workouts Lifestyle
X