Murphy’s Law: Top tips to stay trim over the festive season

SA traditionally treats the holidays as an eat-all-you-can buffet, but thinking like an athlete can help you stay in shape

2020 is not a normal year, we know this. It also means that the December holidays are unlikely to be the same as years gone by.



However, second wave or no second wave, South Africans are known to treat the festive period as an eat-all-you-can buffet. Research has found the festive season is one of the main reasons we gain between 5kg and 10kg a decade: we didn’t shed the extra kilograms gained between Christmas and New Year...