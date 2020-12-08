See India like you’ve never seen it before
‘India From Above’ provides a magnificent take on the rhythms and rituals of this fascinating country
08 December 2020 - 20:33
Exalting in the ancient and modern wonders of India with aerial cinematography that is out of this world, India From Above is a two-part documentary that makes you realise how small most of our worlds are, and not only during the pandemic.
For example, the bird’s-eye view of Khumbh Mela, the biggest Hindu festival on Earth, drawing tens of millions of pilgrims to the confluence of the Yamuna, Ganges and mythical Saraswati rivers in northern India, is remarkable...
