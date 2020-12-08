Lifestyle

See India like you’ve never seen it before

‘India From Above’ provides a magnificent take on the rhythms and rituals of this fascinating country

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
08 December 2020 - 20:33

Exalting in the ancient and modern wonders of India with aerial cinematography that is out of this world, India From Above is a two-part documentary that makes you realise how small most of our worlds are, and not only during the pandemic.

For example, the bird’s-eye view of Khumbh Mela, the biggest Hindu festival on Earth, drawing tens of millions of pilgrims to the confluence of the Yamuna, Ganges and mythical Saraswati rivers in northern India, is remarkable...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. See India like you’ve never seen it before Lifestyle
  2. Murphy’s Law: Top tips to stay trim over the festive season Lifestyle
  3. This is how we all went ape in 2020 Lifestyle
  4. ‘Seizure’ lacks voema ... and needs more Zuma Lifestyle
  5. Ten years down the line and this bakkie still rocks Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. What’s new on Showmax in December 2020 Lifestyle
  2. Airbnb IPO: a barometer for travel after the pandemic World
  3. IN PICS | 10 epic nature snaps that show why the Earth is worth saving Travel
  4. I travel to places where I want to eat, says celeb chef Zola Nene Travel
X