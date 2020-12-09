Lifestyle

Chanel your inner goddess at this new SA flagship shop

The label unveils its first Fragrance & Beauty boutique in Cape Town

09 December 2020 - 19:34 By Nokubonga Thusi

If you’ve enjoyed the little pockets of luxury and pampering that are the Chanel beauty counters at Edgars or Woolworths, then you have probably wished you could enjoy a little bit more of the Chanel experience. Known for its exceptional quality and standards in fashion and beauty, the Chanel has always honoured its rich heritage, which is woven into all its product offerings across skincare, fragrances and so on, as well as the ever-present touch of its founder, Coco Chanel, in every sphere of the brand.

December 12 2020 sees the unveiling of the first Chanel (https://www.waterfront.co.za/stores/chanel-fragrance-beauty-boutique/)Fragrance & Beauty (https://www.waterfront.co.za/stores/chanel-fragrance-beauty-boutique/) flagship boutique at the V&A Waterfront (https://www.waterfront.co.za/) in Cape Town — which will be dedicated to fragrance, make-up and skincare. As a start, the store will open as a 61m² space, which will feature the first standalone pop-up concept for SA and in 2021 will see its expansion to 106m².  ..

