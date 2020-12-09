Homeware is where the heart is

Décor delights: seven luxe gifting ideas for the home

We’re all spending way more time at home these days, so a nice little trinket or house-related doodad is a clever prezzie for most people. And don’t be intimidated by your interior-crazy friend’s cult-like obsession with Architectural Digest or a pedantic eye either. Bestow upon that fussy type something cool, unusual — and ideally — locally made for their space and you’re bound to be invited around again.



1. The clever (and green) gift: ..