2020 was a very good year ... for TV, at least

The top-rated television shows from ‘PEN15’ to ‘I May Destroy You’ and ‘My Brilliant Friend’ set the bar high this year

It’s been a bad year for most things, but not for TV. This year we were locked inside and kept apart for longer than any of us liked, but at least we had good company on our screens.



Succession, Watchmen, Chernobyl and The Loudest Voice were Emmy and Golden Globe TV winners in 2020. Those were all released in 2019 though, so we’ve put together a list of some of other favourites — all released this year — to add to your watch list this festive break...