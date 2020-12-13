Let go in the Lego-like Tourneo, a bus fit for families and far-flung feats

Ford’s shape-shifter will move mini-soccer teams in the week and the whole family, hounds included, at weekends

The Tourneo Custom is no spring chicken, having been launched in 2013 as Ford’s contender in the midsize people-carrier segment, but it’s been kept fresh with a few updates along the way.



The most recent is the addition of two six-speed automatic models powered by a latest-generation 2.0l single-turbo engine...