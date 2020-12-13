Lifestyle

Spring like a Bok into a festive fitness regime

Former Springbok Stefan Terblanche shares workout ideas you can squeeze in without missing the holiday fun

13 December 2020 - 16:32 By Stefan Terblanche

The Festive Season can play havoc with your diet and exercise routines. With busy schedules, indulgent meals and festivities, it’s not surprising that our fitness often gets neglected. But there are ways to enjoy the celebrations and maintain focus. Former Springbok rugby player Stefan Terblanche shares five fitness ideas that you can squeeze in without missing out on the fun.

1 Mix it up..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Let go in the Lego-like Tourneo, a bus fit for families and far-flung feats Lifestyle
  2. TECH REVIEW | Got stupid money this season? Then look smart for your favourite ... Lifestyle
  3. Spring like a Bok into a festive fitness regime Lifestyle
  4. 2020 was a very good year ... for TV, at least Lifestyle
  5. Back to the Golden Age: five things to watch this weekend Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Singer Cici gets real about how she lost her post-partum belly fat TshisaLIVE
  2. Murphy’s Law: Top tips to stay trim over the festive season Lifestyle
  3. How to make every breath you take enhance every move you make Lifestyle
  4. You needn’t balloon when you quit puffing Lifestyle
  5. Want to lose weight without lifting weights? Lifestyle
X