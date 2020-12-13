Lifestyle

TECH REVIEW | Got stupid money this season? Then look smart for your favourite geeks

If you’re at a Christmas gift loss, but have cash to splash, here are some great tech ideas

13 December 2020 - 16:34 By Staff Writer

iPad Air 2020

Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air is like a portable PC for work and play. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which is more powerful than most PCs and weighs 460g. It shoots in 4K, has a 7MP HD selfie-camera, stereo speakers and USB-C port. The power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor. Available in a range of pastel shades, it has Apple Pencil support. Price: R12,499...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



