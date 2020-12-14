Lifestyle

Want to know who f***ed up SA in the past 10 years? Then this one’s for you

And if you’re at a loose end as to what to buy that person who has everything, it’s the perfect stocking filler

14 December 2020 - 18:46 By Staff reporter

50 People Who F***ed Up South Africa: The Lost Decade by Alexander Parker and Tim Richman, with cartoons by Zapiro

It took 350 years to come up with the list of shame for the original 50 People Who Stuffed Up South Africa, published to critical acclaim in 2010. Now it’s taken only 10 more years to come up with the next 50...

