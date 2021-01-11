And just like that, ‘Sex and the City’ is back

But where is Kim Cattrall?

Three of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same characters roughly two decades older.



The new ten-episode, half-hour series, will air on HBO Max and star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the roles they made famous during the late 1990s and early 2000s...