And just like that, ‘Sex and the City’ is back
But where is Kim Cattrall?
11 January 2021 - 20:00
Three of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same characters roughly two decades older.
The new ten-episode, half-hour series, will air on HBO Max and star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the roles they made famous during the late 1990s and early 2000s...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.