Looking to expand your art collection? Brush these creatives onto your radar

These emerging SA artists are catching local and international attention for photography, painting and performance

11 January 2021 - 20:01 By Zanele Kumalo

KATLEGO TLABELA 

A Michaelis School of Fine Art graduate who specialised in printmaking, Tlabela is a newly self-taught painter. His brightly executed domestic scenes, reflecting the intersection between capitalism and postapartheid black identity, have caught the eyes of gallerists and curators in Brazil, Nigeria, the UK, Poland and Portugal...

