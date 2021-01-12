Five food trends hoping to reinvigorate (and restore) the food industry in 2021

Steve Steinfeld talks us through the trends he expects to see shake up the food scene

While most — if not all — of us would rather forget the past year, we are reminded that the effect the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown had on our restaurant industry will be felt for a long time. The way we approach food during times of crisis, isolation and hardship has and will continue to shape the food scene for the year ahead.



Here’s what we predict...