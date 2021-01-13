No vases were broken, but a lot of records sure were

South African ceramicists proved just how collectable they are at Strauss & Co’s NORTH/SOUTH auction

As part of its recent NORTH/SOUTH sale, Strauss & Co dedicated a session to contemporary South African ceramics.



Aiming to showcase the diversity and artisanal heritage inherent in the industry, New Collector featured pioneers and present-day stars of the ceramics scene, including Ardmore Ceramics cofounder Bonakele “Bonnie” Ntshalintshali and Andile Dyalvane...