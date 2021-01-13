No vases were broken, but a lot of records sure were
South African ceramicists proved just how collectable they are at Strauss & Co’s NORTH/SOUTH auction
13 January 2021 - 19:29
As part of its recent NORTH/SOUTH sale, Strauss & Co dedicated a session to contemporary South African ceramics.
Aiming to showcase the diversity and artisanal heritage inherent in the industry, New Collector featured pioneers and present-day stars of the ceramics scene, including Ardmore Ceramics cofounder Bonakele “Bonnie” Ntshalintshali and Andile Dyalvane...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.