Lifestyle

‘PEN15’ envy: why tweens are queens of TV right now

Now in its second season, the series has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Writing

14 January 2021 - 19:31 By Kevin Kriedemann

Set in middle school as it really happened in the year 2000, Emmy-nominated PEN15 sees thirtysomething creator-writer-producers Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts ... surrounded by actual 13-year-olds playing their peers. 

Season two is an even bigger hit than its Emmy-nominated first season, with a 93% rating on Metacritic, where it’s the best reviewed fictional TV show of 2020. Season two also has a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where it’s number two on the list of best TV shows of 2020...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How he changed his stripes: the tale of the undoing of Tiger Woods Lifestyle
  2. ‘PEN15’ envy: why tweens are queens of TV right now Lifestyle
  3. No vases were broken, but a lot of records sure were Lifestyle
  4. Beauty doesn’t have to be beastly Lifestyle
  5. SA’s top wines on a Platter: annual guide brings the stars home Lifestyle

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar

Related articles

  1. Out of Africa, always some new screen excellence in 2020 Lifestyle
  2. 2020 was a very good year ... for TV, at least Lifestyle
  3. No time for the Dust to settle: ‘His Dark Materials’ returns Lifestyle
  4. Psychological thriller ‘Dam’ is about to burst onto our small screens Lifestyle
  5. Remember the Oasis? Showmax is pulling out the stops to take you back Lifestyle
X