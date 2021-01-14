‘PEN15’ envy: why tweens are queens of TV right now

Now in its second season, the series has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Writing

Set in middle school as it really happened in the year 2000, Emmy-nominated PEN15 sees thirtysomething creator-writer-producers Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts ... surrounded by actual 13-year-olds playing their peers.



Season two is an even bigger hit than its Emmy-nominated first season, with a 93% rating on Metacritic, where it’s the best reviewed fictional TV show of 2020. Season two also has a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where it’s number two on the list of best TV shows of 2020...