BMW ups access ante with advanced smartphone car key

Digital Key Plus uses iPhones to wirelessly unlock the new BMW iX electric car

BMW recently announced that its customers would be able to use an iPhone as a digital car key.



The BMW Digital Key that was stored securely in Apple Wallet for iPhones works by tapping your smart Apple phone against the door handle to unlock the car, then placing the iPhone in the smartphone tray and pushing the start button to fire up the engine...