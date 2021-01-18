Are SA’s cultural institutions trying to get rid of Kannemeyer and Botes?

The duo behind Bitterkomix is being stymied by galleries, universities, you name it. But why?

Towards the end of 2019, I had an opportunity to speak to artist Conrad Botes of Bitterkomix fame. His attempts to release a new book, The Erotic Drawings of Conrad Botes, were being thwarted.



While he’d had more than his fair share of state censorship at the tail-end of apartheid, he’d recently encountered a new culture of censoriousness that seemed to be suppressing his work. It wasn’t censorship in the traditional sense of a direct affront to the freedom of expression enshrined in the constitution. Rather, this was a vaguer but nevertheless pervasive type of suppression that worked through “strange channels”, as he put it, but was proving alarmingly effective...