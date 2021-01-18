Lifestyle

Take a bewitching ride to utopian Gwadana

This world of beautiful outcasts collapses the everyday and the outlandish into one scene

18 January 2021 - 20:45 By Chris Thurman

We had to tell ourselves that 2021 would be better, because that was the only way of getting through 2020. But inevitably, the grim weirdness of last year has bled into the early weeks of this year — a bleak segue. Yes, Joe Biden will soon be US president, and yes, we’ll eventually get vaccinated against Covid-19, and yes, SA’s economy will emerge from recession, but it remains to be seen how deeply the local and global dystopian seeds have been planted.

If you are in need of a utopian boost, make a booking to see Simphiwe Ndzube’s exhibition The Fantastic Ride to Gwadana at Stevenson in Johannesburg, or visit the gallery’s online viewing room. Be warned: Ndzube’s utopianism is not an escape from poverty or ill health or environmental degradation. Rather, his fictionalised Gwadana, populated by those he calls the “Mine Moon” people, is a place where those who have been ostracised and persecuted make their own society in which they are “finally celebrated as equals”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Are SA’s cultural institutions trying to get rid of Kannemeyer and Botes? Lifestyle
  2. Take a bewitching ride to utopian Gwadana Lifestyle
  3. Barack in the USA: Obama tells his story, and leaves us wanting more Lifestyle
  4. He made dreams come true: the legacy of Loxion Kulca’s Wandi Nzimande Lifestyle
  5. BMW ups access ante with advanced smartphone car key Lifestyle

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system

Related articles

  1. Looking to expand your art collection? Brush these creatives onto your radar Lifestyle
  2. The art of making sense of a tough 2020: salvaging hope from the wreckage Lifestyle
  3. Master strokes wave SA’s overlooked citizens into view Lifestyle
X