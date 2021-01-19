And then there was fire ... and art, with holistic wellness in the pipeline, too
The Nirox Sculpture Park has reopened and it has a whole lot more on offer
19 January 2021 - 20:43
After being closed for months due to Covid-19, Krugersdorp’s Nirox Sculpture Park (http://niroxarts.com/) has reopened with a bang.
In addition to boasting beautiful gardens, the venue is now home to a new eatery, brought to you by the South American barbecue wizards from Johannesburg’s Che Argentine Grill. And there’s a new exhibition space...
