And then there was fire ... and art, with holistic wellness in the pipeline, too

The Nirox Sculpture Park has reopened and it has a whole lot more on offer

After being closed for months due to Covid-19, Krugersdorp’s Nirox Sculpture Park (http://niroxarts.com/) has reopened with a bang.



In addition to boasting beautiful gardens, the venue is now home to a new eatery, brought to you by the South American barbecue wizards from Johannesburg’s Che Argentine Grill. And there’s a new exhibition space...