It’s official: vegan food has reached the top table of cuisine

The Michelin Guide has broken from convention and awarded a star to an eatery that forgoes all meat products

The Michelin Guide has acknowledged veganism as a meaningful food movement by awarding a Michelin Star to a completely plant-based restaurant in France. This is the first time the Michelin Guide has awarded a star to an institution that forgoes all meat products in France. The star was awarded at Michelin’s annual awards, held virtually on Monday.



The restaurant is called ONA — which stands for Origine Non-Animale (animal-free origin) and is named to reflect its 100% plant-based and animal-free cuisine. Located in the south west of France in the town of Arès, near Bordeaux, the restaurant is run by chef Claire Vallée...