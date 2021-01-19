It’s official: vegan food has reached the top table of cuisine
The Michelin Guide has broken from convention and awarded a star to an eatery that forgoes all meat products
The Michelin Guide has acknowledged veganism as a meaningful food movement by awarding a Michelin Star to a completely plant-based restaurant in France. This is the first time the Michelin Guide has awarded a star to an institution that forgoes all meat products in France. The star was awarded at Michelin’s annual awards, held virtually on Monday.
The restaurant is called ONA — which stands for Origine Non-Animale (animal-free origin) and is named to reflect its 100% plant-based and animal-free cuisine. Located in the south west of France in the town of Arès, near Bordeaux, the restaurant is run by chef Claire Vallée...
