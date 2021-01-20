Meet man’s best-dressed friend
Fashion’s latest superstar is an Italian greyhound named Tika, who’s also a fierce advocate for gay rights
20 January 2021 - 19:27
Neon puffer jackets, colourful fur and trench coats. No, not the latest Burberry collection (though you’d be forgiven for thinking it was), but the wardrobe essentials of fashion and TikTok’s newest superstar, Italian greyhound Tika.
Like many clothing lovers, @tikatheiggy took to the social media platform to lament the dearth of occasions to which to wear her newly acquired fashions in her now-famous Loved It, Couldn’t Wear It videos. ..
