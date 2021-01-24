Lifestyle

The Maybach takes S-Class’s luxury and tech to even greater heights

New Maybach S-Class makes world debut with its stunning array of fancy gadgets

24 January 2021 - 17:55 By Phuti Mpyane

The new Mercedes-Maybach that’s based on the recently launched S-Class has been revealed. The company describes the Maybach series as “making the best car in the world even better” and as such it’s the colossal spectrum of tech and luxury that’s available in the new S-Class plus much more, starting with being 18cm longer than the long-wheelbase S-Class.

This elevates it to the chauffeured chariot category. It actually comes with a Chauffeur mode that activates the most supple and mannerly damper, engine and transmission operation...

