Lifestyle

Tired of all the flies? Your home already has its secret weapons

Here are three safe and healthy DIY tricks to try

24 January 2021 - 17:55 By Paula Andropoulos

In case the past few months haven’t been quite apocalyptic enough for you, Johannesburg has recently been inundated with everybody’s worst airborne menace: FLIES. At the moment it really does feel like these bothersome drones are everywhere.

Perhaps the worst thing about flies is their persistence and seeming indestructability: most of the time they’re too fast for us to catch and too rude to take a hint, even after we’ve swatted them away from our formerly appetising lunches for the 12th time in a minute...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. What’s the shortest amount of time I can exercise to see results? Lifestyle
  2. The Maybach takes S-Class’s luxury and tech to even greater heights Lifestyle
  3. Tired of all the flies? Your home already has its secret weapons Lifestyle
  4. A dose of facts: your questions about the Covid vaccine answered Lifestyle
  5. Duck for cover, Durbs, the Real Housewives are coming Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. And then there was fire ... and art, with holistic wellness in the pipeline, too Lifestyle
  2. Want the best home gym? Here’s what you need, not forgetting the mirror Lifestyle
  3. Beauty doesn’t have to be beastly Lifestyle
  4. Homeware is where the heart is Lifestyle
X