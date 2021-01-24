What’s the shortest amount of time I can exercise to see results?

Choose something you can do with everything you have for four seconds

Why do you hate exercise? It could be that you dislike movements that are uncomfortable or that hurt, that you find long, monotonous movement boring, or that you are turned off by the idea of being around trendy, body-conscious people. Fear not — you share more in common with the average person than you think.



One of the laws of exercise is that the more you do it, the more you enjoy it. It may sound ridiculous now, but eventually the endorphins and chemical feedback will start making you feel addicted to the exercise...