Lifestyle

Did you do Veganuary? Great! Here’s how to keep going come February

From the kitchen to bathroom and living room, there are a few things to consider when switching to veganism

26 January 2021 - 20:20 By Sanet Oberholzer

It’s that time of the year again — Veganuary. Basically a call for people to take up veganism in January, it’s a way for people to try out a lifestyle change for a month, possibly longer.

If you’ve toyed with the idea or are struggling to stick to your new lifestyle as you near the end of January, we have a few tips to make it slightly easier for you...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Loved by students and writers for 450 years, Oxford pub succumbs to Covid Lifestyle
  2. Did you do Veganuary? Great! Here’s how to keep going come February Lifestyle
  3. Ground control to major tomorrows: does it pay to think like an Apollo mission? Lifestyle
  4. New sci-fi books drown us in the terrors of climate change Lifestyle
  5. Mr President, fire the dead wood that is ‘incompetent, aloof, out-of-touch’ ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?

Related articles

  1. WE TRIED IT | Sippable vegan collagen supplements for plump, youthful skin The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Instagrammers who'll inspire you to go green with your beauty routine The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. It’s official: vegan food has reached the top table of cuisine Lifestyle
  4. RECIPE | Vegan Shepherd's pie Food
  5. Carnivore vs vegetarian: two takes on the plant-based fare at Lexi's Healthy ... Food
X