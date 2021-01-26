Loved by students and writers for 450 years, Oxford pub succumbs to Covid

Among other greats, the historic Lamb & Flag has hosted writers J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis and Thomas Hardy

A historic pub in the centre of Oxford that has served students, scholars and literary greats for more than 450 years is shutting down, a cultural casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The UK’s Lamb & Flag, once frequented by the likes of Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien and his friend CS Lewis, who wrote The Chronicles of Narnia, has suffered a disastrous loss of revenues since the start of the pandemic...