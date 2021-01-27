Address to impress: explore Dolce & Gabbana from home
This virtual experience is the first of its kind in the world of online shopping
27 January 2021 - 19:45
Luxury is a word that’s thrown around quite frivolously. What used to be associated with perfume, fast cars and diamonds has been rethought (even more so in the wake of the pandemic) to include made-to-measure tailoring, customised service and, most importantly, time.
Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are no strangers to the world of luxury and neither is their eponymous brand. Following a series of virtual mini-shows showcasing their latest “see now, buy now” collections, the brand is continuing the concept online, trailblazing into its Virtual Boutique Experience. ..
