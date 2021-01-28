From ‘DAM’ to ‘MAD’: something lurks beneath the beauty in this SA original

A woman inherits a farm in the Eastern Cape, but not everything is what it seems

DAM is a small-town psychological thriller that premiered on Monday.



Lea Vivier stars as Yola Fischer, who returns from Chile to the Eastern Cape to bury her father. She discovers he’s left his farm to her, to the irritation of her sister, Sienna. It turns out this may be more of a curse than a blessing, as the house seems to be trying to tell her something. But with her mother institutionalised and her own meds running out, Yola has to wonder if the spirits are real or just in her head? ..