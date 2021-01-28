Lifestyle

From ‘DAM’ to ‘MAD’: something lurks beneath the beauty in this SA original

A woman inherits a farm in the Eastern Cape, but not everything is what it seems

28 January 2021 - 20:20 By Kevin Kriedemann

DAM is a small-town psychological thriller that premiered on Monday.

Lea Vivier stars as Yola Fischer, who returns from Chile to the Eastern Cape to bury her father. She discovers he’s left his farm to her, to the irritation of her sister, Sienna. It turns out this may be more of a curse than a blessing, as the house seems to be trying to tell her something. But with her mother institutionalised and her own meds running out, Yola has to wonder if the spirits are real or just in her head? ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. From ‘DAM’ to ‘MAD’: something lurks beneath the beauty in this SA original Lifestyle
  2. No thanks to Nathi: ‘Kamphoer’ is a shining beacon in theatre’s dark era Lifestyle
  3. Japan’s anime goes global: Sony’s new weapon to take on Netflix Lifestyle
  4. Address to impress: explore Dolce & Gabbana from home Lifestyle
  5. Five ways to city-proof your dermis for more resilient skin in 2021 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction

Related articles

  1. Duck for cover, Durbs, the Real Housewives are coming Lifestyle
  2. Five shows to fascinate, absorb and draw you to the couch this weekend Lifestyle
  3. ‘PEN15’ envy: why tweens are queens of TV right now Lifestyle
  4. How he changed his stripes: the tale of the undoing of Tiger Woods Lifestyle
X