Lifestyle

Japan’s anime goes global: Sony’s new weapon to take on Netflix

The expansion of franchises such as Demon Slayer reflects shifts in ownership, ambitions of mega-industry

28 January 2021 - 20:19 By Leo Lewis and Kana Inagaki

In the first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the child hero trudges home from a day selling charcoal to find his mother and siblings slaughtered in the goriest way imaginable. Moments later, he is attacked by the sole survivor — his sister, transformed into a homicidal demon.

Devotees of the popular, blood-soaked anime series can buy Demon Slayer-branded strawberry milk in Japanese convenience stores. They can also buy Demon Slayer lemon-flavoured boiled sweets, curry sandwiches, collapsible chopsticks or a virtual pet...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. From ‘DAM’ to ‘MAD’: something lurks beneath the beauty in this SA original Lifestyle
  2. No thanks to Nathi: ‘Kamphoer’ is a shining beacon in theatre’s dark era Lifestyle
  3. Japan’s anime goes global: Sony’s new weapon to take on Netflix Lifestyle
  4. Address to impress: explore Dolce & Gabbana from home Lifestyle
  5. Five ways to city-proof your dermis for more resilient skin in 2021 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction

Related articles

  1. Anime fan Naomi Osaka inspires new manga character Sport
  2. Changing the face of animation: SA's stars are rising — and they're female Lifestyle
  3. Hit the couch with anime, strippers, barbarians and a faulty Hitchcock remake Lifestyle
  4. Five games you mustn’t miss on Apple Arcade, the October 2020 edition GamersLIVE
  5. Genshin Impact grosses more than $100m, breaks even after just two weeks GamersLIVE
X