Japan’s anime goes global: Sony’s new weapon to take on Netflix

The expansion of franchises such as Demon Slayer reflects shifts in ownership, ambitions of mega-industry

In the first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the child hero trudges home from a day selling charcoal to find his mother and siblings slaughtered in the goriest way imaginable. Moments later, he is attacked by the sole survivor — his sister, transformed into a homicidal demon.



Devotees of the popular, blood-soaked anime series can buy Demon Slayer-branded strawberry milk in Japanese convenience stores. They can also buy Demon Slayer lemon-flavoured boiled sweets, curry sandwiches, collapsible chopsticks or a virtual pet...