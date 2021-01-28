Japan’s anime goes global: Sony’s new weapon to take on Netflix
The expansion of franchises such as Demon Slayer reflects shifts in ownership, ambitions of mega-industry
28 January 2021 - 20:19
In the first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the child hero trudges home from a day selling charcoal to find his mother and siblings slaughtered in the goriest way imaginable. Moments later, he is attacked by the sole survivor — his sister, transformed into a homicidal demon.
Devotees of the popular, blood-soaked anime series can buy Demon Slayer-branded strawberry milk in Japanese convenience stores. They can also buy Demon Slayer lemon-flavoured boiled sweets, curry sandwiches, collapsible chopsticks or a virtual pet...
