Beware online fitness cowboys looking for a quick buck
Online training is perfect for those not wanting to go to gyms, but you need to find a reputable instructor first
31 January 2021 - 16:09
CrossFit makes a good analogy for the online training hype.
Not all hype is bad hype. If you connect with the good apples during the peak of the hype you will probably be devoted for years. Connect with the duds and you will be sorry...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.